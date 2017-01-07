Man shot dead, friend hurt as gunmen open fire in Delhi’s Dakshinpuri

A youth was shot dead and his friend injured when a group of men opened indiscriminate fire outside a shop in south-east Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area on Saturday night.

Police say that the incident could be a fallout of a rivalry as preliminary investigations have ruled out the possibility of a robbery attempt.

The incident was reported around 7.30pm when the two victims, Nadeem (25) and Jitu (24), were sitting outside the latter’s tyre repairing shop.

Locals told the police that four men on two motorcycles drove up to them and fired indiscriminately. Jitu was hit by four bullets while Nadeem was shot on his leg.

The men then threatened the locals who had gathered around them and fled.

The victims were rushed to the Batra hospital nearby by the bystanders where Jitu was declared dead on arrival. A police team from the Ambedkar Nagar police station reached the spot and registered and recovered six spent cartridges from the spot.

Jitu’s body was sent for an autopsy at the AIIMS where Nadeem underwent a surgery at the hospital. Probe suggests the killers were known to one of them while the other might have been hit in accidentally.

A case of murder has been registered. Police say that Jitu has been running the tyre repair shop for a the past two years while Nadeem ran a scrap dealing shop nearby.