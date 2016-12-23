Man tries to stop friends from making obscene remark about wife, killed

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 45-year-old man more than a month ago and then burning his body in an open field in west Delhi’s Mohan Nagar.

Police said the accused, identified as Antaj Ansari, 24, and Devender alias Chhota Balle, 22, attacked and killed Rahim alias Rahim when he tried to stop them from making obscene remarks about his wife.

The semi-burnt body of Rahim was recovered from a field in Mohan Nagar on November 27. The body was wrapped in a blanket and tied with an electric wire. There were multiple stab wounds and injury marks on the body.

The gruesome murder and the victim’s identity remained a mystery till Delhi Police’s crime branch arrested two men for planning a robbery. The interrogation of the duo revealed that they were involved in the Mohan Nagar murder case as well. The police, after interrogating the duo, also managed to identify the deceased as Rahim.

A senior police officer said that Rahim’s body could not be identified for 25 days as no missing complaint had been filed. Rahim’s family members – wife Saira and step-son Saddam — are lodged in jail in fake currency and narcotics cases. Rahim too has a criminal history.

Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner of police (crime), said that the two were arrested by a team led by inspector PC Khanduri. The police team had received information that the duo would be coming near Golf Course Road in Dwarka.

“We laid a trap and waited. When the two arrived they were asked to surrender. But they whipped out a pistol and were about to fire when our team members overpowered them,” said Yadav. Two pistols and three cartridges were recovered from them.

During the interrogation, the officer said, the antecedents of the two were verified and they disclosed that they had committed a murder in Uttam Nagar last month. The Uttam Nagar police was contacted and they confirmed that an unidentified semi-burnt body was found in an open field on November 27 but its identity was yet not established. The two identified him as Rahim.

Further interrogation revealed that Ansari lived as a tenant in Rahim’s house. On November 26, Ansari, Devender and Rahim were drinking in Ansari’s room when Ansari and Devender made some vulgar remarks against Rahim’s wife. When he protested, an argument broke out during which the two allegedly attacked Rahim with an iron rod and then stabbed him multiple times.

“They later wrapped his body in a blanket, tied it with an electric wire and dumped it in an open field in the locality. The next morning, they set the body on fire to hide Rahim’s identity,” said Yadav. The two later locked the house and fled to Assam. They returned to Delhi only ten days ago.

