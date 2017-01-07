Man who stole credit cards from passengers nabbed at Delhi airport

A 34-year-old man who travelled by flights and trains to steal from fellow passengers was caught after he used credit cards stolen from a flier at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to buy 16 perfume bottles worth Rs 1.3 lakh at a duty-free shop

Rajesh Kapoor is a trader of imported goods who frequently travelled abroad.

They began probing when a Gurgaon-based woman complained on Thursday that her stolen credit cards were used for shopping.

“She arrived at the Delhi airport from Amritsar by Air India flight AI-462. Three credit cards of different banks in her name kept in her cabin bag were stolen. She came to know about it only after she got a message that her credit cards were used to shop for $2016,” said deputy commissioner of police (airport) Sanjay Bhatia.

The transaction details led the police to a shop at the airport, where 16 bottles of Chanel perfume were bought using the card. CCTV footage from the store helped the police identify the man

“His movements were trailed and it was revealed that the passenger offloaded himself from AI-191,” said Bhatia.

He was identified with airline’s help, but his address was not available, police said. “Teams were deployed, and on Saturday, he was arrested from Paharganj,” Bhatia added.

During interrogation, Kapoor confessed to selling the perfume bottles at a Karol Bagh shop for around Rs 50,000. Police seized all the bottles.

Kapoor said he was involved in six similar theft cases – four at railway stations and two at airports. He is out on bail.

In April 2016, he booked a flight for Mumbai. Before boarding, he stole 5,800 Canadian dollars from a co-passenger’s baggage at IGI airport, police said.

Recently, he reportedly lost a lot of money in betting and was under pressure to repay the debt. He thought there were fewer chances of being caught at airports or on flights.

“He used to book flights, which later had to go to international destination, so that he could target foreigners. He also used to travel second class in trains to target passengers,” said Bhatia.

He lived in Singapore and Malaysia for two years, police said.