Mandatory for Delhi private schools to seek govt approval before fee hike: SC

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging a Delhi high court verdict that made it mandatory for private unaided schools, built on DDA land, to seek permission of the Delhi government before hiking tuition fees - even during the middle of the school year.

The January 2016 judgement said it was compulsory for these schools to abide by conditions laid down in DDA’s allotment letter because the land was provided to them at subsidised rates.If the conditions state that permission is required for fee hike, the provision cannot be challenged.

An association of private unaided schools had questioned the January 2016 high court verdict, contending that permission was required before the beginning of the academic year. It invoked the Delhi state education law in support of its claim. The association argued that mid-session fee hike did not need a prior sanction from the directorate of education (DoE).

The association also relied on the Supreme Court’s constitution bench judgement that said private institutions should have absolute autonomy in the admission process that includes fees fixation.

But the bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar found that there was no merit in the pleas and so dismissed it.

The order is likely to increase government interference in schools’ function. The Arvind Kejriwal government has already tightened the regulations on private schools in Delhi and the SC order is likely to give it more control on the schools’ administration.