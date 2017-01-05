Manoj Tiwari challenges Arvind Kejriwal for open debate

A video clip in which Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari allegedly mocked people standing in queues outside banks and ATMs has sparked a war of words on social media between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP.

A day after, Delhi Kapil Mishra slammed actor-turned-politician on Twitter, Tiwari on Wednesday challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal to debate on development issues in the city on Facebook.

He posted a video on the social networking site urging Kejriwal refraining from ‘deceiving’ citizens of Delhi.

“AAP is actually jittery because I am staying in slums. I am talking to farmers. I am travelling in Metro. I am doing reality check whether AAP government has fulfilled its promises. They don’t have real issues hence they are trying to divert attention,” Tiwari, in video message on Wednesday, said.

Inviting Delhi CM for debate through video message on facebook, the BJP leader further said instead of beating around the bush, Kejriwal should come to ground and work for the welfare of the people of Delhi.

“AAP came to power because of slum voters, now they should work for their development. I challenge Kejriwal to debate with me. They had a lot of expectation from AAP,” Tiwari said.

Reacting to the video being circulated on social media sites, Tiwari added there is nothing wrong in the clip, I only said people queuing up are ‘deshbakht’ (patriots). “I was explaining party leaders how I ‘motivated’ people at banks and ATMs by singing a song for them. Is it crime to term those people as ‘deshbakht’ facing little trouble because of note ban?,” he said in the video.

A web portal ran the video in question on Tuesday which was tweeted by Mishra and later retweeted by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and several others.

Terming the video as ‘shameless and disgusting’ Mishra had said, “Explosive sting of Manoj Tiwari making fun of Delhi people ... Shameless and disgusting.”

The video was apparently shot at a ‘get-together’ organised by Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta at his residence on Monday. In the clip, Tiwari is seen saying when he saw people bit upset in queues, he started singing a song for them after which they felt ‘motivated’.

Earlier, Tiwari spent Tuesday night at Bhim Nagar Jhuggi Basti in Nangloi with its residents and discussed their problems.