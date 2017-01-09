Manoj Tiwari may announce names in new team on Jan 14

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari is likely to announce his new team on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Sources in the party said the list of probables is ready and has been submitted to party’s national president Amit Shah at the recently concluded national executive meet in New Delhi.

A party insider said the new team will be a mixture of old names and new faces keeping caste equations in mind.

“Message is clear that a balance needs to be maintained. There is a feeling of resentment among Punjabis and Vaish community after Tiwari was given charge and also because of demonetisation and they believe their interest was neglected,” he said.

Sources, privy to the development, added ‘factions’ backed by two former state presidents are pushing names for the new team. “Appropriate representation will be given to Jats and Gujjars too,” he said.

He said there was no difference of opinion on names but the newly-appointed party president wanted to wait till January 14 hence announcement has not been made yet.

“Tiwari was wanting this month of Poush to be over before taking any decision in this regard as it is considered to be inauspicious. Earlier, the list was supposed to be announced on January 1, however, the decision was postponed till national executive meet,” he said.

According to the sources, frontrunners for three general secretary (GS) posts are Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Ashok Goel, Shikha Rai, Rajiv Babbar, Subhash Sachdev, and Ravinder Gupta.

Sood, Babbar, and Sachdev will represent the Punjabis, while Gupta and Goel will represent the trader community.Incumbent head of Women Cell of Delhi BJP Kamaljeet Sehrawat is also one of the possible names for the coveted post of GS.

“Whoever is dropped in the final list of general secretaries may be nominated as vice-president (VP). Other names for VP posts are Kuljeet Chahal, Jai Prakash, Rekha Gupta, Ramesh Balmiki, Satyender Singh, Sanjeev Sharma, and Neeldaman Khatri. Balmiki comes from dalit quota,” said a party insider.

Around 30 names are to be picked as state officer bearers. The list includes three GS, eights V-Ps, and eight secretaries. Apart from this, names for head of various cells like minority morcha and women morcha are to be announced. Atif Rashid, existing head of minority morcha may be elevated as secretary. “In case, the party does not find a suitable candidate for the post, he may be asked to continue”, said a source.