Many students, parents welcome CBSE’s Class 10 boards move

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s decision to make Class 10 board exams compulsory from 2018 was welcomed by many students in the national capital.

Many students are happy with the move and said that it will help them prepare for Class 12 board exams. They said that in the current situation they had to directly take Class 12 board exams, results of which impact their career choices.

“People said students will be under pressure if we have Class 10 exams. But if not now, then it will come in Class 12. I think it is better we take it now because we can’t keep avoiding exams. It will help us in attempting the Class 12 boards in a better way,” said Vinti Nanda, a Class 9 student.

Some students said the current system — Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) — focuses too much on activities and projects due to which they are not able to focus on studies.

“I am totally in favour of board exams in Class 10. Right now, we end up making so many projects and assignments that there is hardly any time to study. But in Class 12, we have to sit for board exams and then it takes us by shock,” said Paritoshika, a student of Bal Bharti Public School, Ganga Ram Road.

However, some students said boards will make them cram things and take away the attention from overall growth. “Till Class 11, we get exposed to so many things and then we make a decision. It will make us focus only on academic front and will impact our mental development. I think boards are not necessary at this time,” said Shradha Sarana, a Class 9 student.

According to sources, in its governing body meet, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided that compulsory Class 10 board exams will make a comeback under which 80% weightage would be given to the written exam and 20% to internal assessment by the schools.

“It is a good move because students only study when they are under some pressure. If they know they will get marks by doing activities and making projects, they will not study. They need to be tested and only then they will study,” said Hardyal Meena, whose daughter is in Class 8.

The recommendations will now be sent to the HRD ministry for approval. On Wednesday, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar supported the move and said, “We will duly consider it and pass it so that from March 2018 we will have board examinations for all,” Javadekar said.