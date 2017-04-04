Maria Goretti: My relationship with food is the purest

Maria Goretti’s passion for food is no secret. After cooking up a storm to hosting food shows, Goretti’s latest addition to her food love is her book, From My Kitchen to Yours.

And no foodie can have enough of lip-smacking Delhi food. “I love Delhi and Delhi food! As a kid, whenever I’d visit the Capital, I would go around gulping down scoops of ice cream,” says Goretti, who is married to actor Arshad Warsi.

“I fondly remember, once (anchor) Mini Mathur’s brother took us to a restaurant in Purani Delhi, and we all dug into some scrumptious Bara Kebab. They were delicious,” she says. Goretti is happy to have discovered her passion for cooking, late in life. “If I had discovered my passion for food earlier, I might have gotten bored with it, by the time I’d be 35. So the timing is good. My relationship with food is the purest,” says the mother of two.

Her relationship with food developed as she started cooking for her son. To better her skills, she went to a culinary school. Later, recognising her passion, she started her Youtube cookery channel, hosted a show and went on to author the cook book. And now, she will be seen cooking at ‘Café M’, a cookery show on a digital platform as well.

Maria Goretti talks about Delhi food.

And, before signing off, she shares that she has a list of places to visit when she is in the city. Butter chicken from Pandara Road and Kali Dal aka Dal Makhani served at various places in the city are her favourite. “I also pick up a lot of organic food from Delhi. A bakery in Khan Market and the kebab wala behind the market is another favourite of mine,” she adds.