MCD election: AAP attacks Tiwari over BJP ticket to millionaire ‘slum dweller’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari of “deceiving” people by putting up a “crorepati” candidate in the municipal polls while projecting her to be “slum dweller”.

Speaking to reporters at party headquarters, AAP (Delhi) convener, Dilip Pandey, said it shows that Tiwari was trying to prove that he sympathises with slum dwellers he hardly know them.

“He does not understand the pain of the slum dwellers or those living in unauthorised colonies. The allegations of ticket sale for crores by the grassroots workers of the BJP are proving to be true,” Pandey said.

Tiwari had recently claimed that she gave the party ticket from Inderpuri to Sunita Kaushik after meeting her during one of his stay at the slums.

However, Kaushik’s affidavit submitted to the State Election Commission shows that she owns two houses and jewellery worth around Rs 90 lakh. Sunita has disclosed that she owned two buildings measuring 720 square feet and 553 square feet whose market price is Rs 50 lakh and Rs 32 lakh, respectively.

Her husband, Shashi Bhushan, who owns property worth Rs 10 lakh, is also reportedly a former office-bearer of the BJP. The couple also possess jewellery and bullion worth Rs 7 lakh. Sunita’s share in it is worth Rs 6 lakh.

BJP leaders close to Tiwari, however, defended him saying being rich is not a crime. “It is a fact that Sunita Kaushik met Manoj Tiwari during his night stay programme in Inderpuri area. He heard her plight and decided to give her party ticket. The couple has been staying there for past 25 years. If she owns property worth lakhs, it is not a crime.Doesn’t a poor have right to grow? What is wrong with that,” said Neelkant Bakshi, a close associate of Tiwari.

However, some party leaders also criticised Tiwari for the decision. Former BJP councillor from Naraina ward, Malti Verma, said the Delhi BJP is spreading lies.

“Kaushik’s husband is block president. She was presented as the face of slum dwellers and given ticket. She has properties in her name and earns huge money as rent from those properties” she said.

Verma, who is contesting as an independent from the ward after being denied ticket, added she had also written to party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra modi in this regard.