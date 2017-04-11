MCD election: BJP supports independents after losing nominees in 5 wards

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to support independent candidates in five Delhi wards where nominations of its official candidates was cancelled after discrepancies were observed in their papers.

Twinkle Kalia (Kishanganj), Amrita Rashmi (Bapraula), Gulfam (Abul Fazal Enclave), Rahul Singh (Vinod Nagar), and Lata Soni (Lado Sarai) are being supported by the party. BJP formally extended support to them on Tuesday in the presence of BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju and Maheish Girri at the state party headquarters at Pandit Pant Marg.