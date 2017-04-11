MCD election: EC notice to AAP for using ‘distorted’ photo of Vijender Gupta

Two days after the Aam Aadmi Party came up with Arvind Kejriwal versus Vijender Gupta posters across the city, the Delhi State Election Commission on Tuesday asked the AAP to file its reply within two days over a complaint of using a “distorted” picture of the BJP leader.

In a written communication to AAP state convener Dilip Pandey, the election body said that if the party fails to file the reply, the complaint will be decided “ex parte”.

“I am directly to kindly advice you to take remedial action and give comments on this complaint (Gupta’s), within 48 hours, to this Commission for its pursual, otherwise complaint will be decided ex parte,” Commission’s Deputy Secretary Girish Pandey said in a communication to AAP.

The poster, seen in many parts of the city, carries photos of both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gupta and asks voters as to who they would prefer to hold the reins of the municipal corporations.

Gupta, leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly, had met State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava on Monday and lodged a complaint seeking action against the ruling party in Delhi.

“The posters show a smiling face of Kejriwal but depict me in a distorted and villainous way,” Gupta had said in his complaint, demanding removal of posters besides demanding action against AAP.