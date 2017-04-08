MCD election: Nitish Kumar calls for liquor ban in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday kicked off JDU’s campaign for the Delhi municipal elections, demanding full statehood for Delhi and prohibition on the sale of liquor in the city.

While addressing a rally in north Delhi’s Burari, Kumar said while he is demanding special status for Bihar, he also supports full statehood for Delhi.

“The police is not under you, how will you control law and order. People used to make fun of Bihar’s law and order but the situation has improved,” Kumar said without naming Aam Aadmi Party or Kejriwal.

Kumar also called for a ban on liquor in Delhi. Nitish Kumar had prohibited sale of liquor in Bihar after coming to power in the state last year.

“Other states were worried revenue loss post prohibition. But I am ready to face the loss of Rs 5,000 crore to rid families in Bihar of conflicts that arise out of consumption of liquor. Crime rates in Bihar have come down drastically and I want Delhi and other states to follow our example and ban liquor,” he said.

Kumar also targeted BJP-ruled municipal corporations for lack of development in the city.

“Villages in Bihar are better than some of the areas in Delhi. Basic facilities such as drinking water and sewer lines are not available. Those talking about building smart cities should first improve basic facilities in the national capital,” he said.

JDU candidates are contesting on 111 seats. Burari, where Kumar addressed the meeting, is dotted with unauthorised colonies with a sizeable population of Purvanchalis — migrants from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh —dominating the constituency. The constituency is represented by AAP legislator Sanjeev Jha. Post-delimitation earlier this year, the number of municipal wards in the assembly segment has increased from four to six.

Kumar urged the Purvanchalis to vote for ‘their’ party.

“Earlier Biharis used to be ashamed of talking about their native place. Now they take pride in telling people that they belong to Bihar. Biharis are not a burden on anyone and in fact they carry burden of others,” he said.

