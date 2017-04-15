MCD election: Sisodia releases booklet on ‘graft’ in BJP-run municipal corporations

Calling the BJP-ruled municipal corporations as the “most corrupt department”, Aam Aadmi Party leader and deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, on Friday released a booklet on their alleged financial irregularities ahead of the municipal election on April 23.

The booklet is a compilation of newspaper reports on alleged corruption in the corporations, Sisodia said while adding that the party will take it among the people to make them aware of the BJP-ruled corporations’ “mismanagement” of tax-payers money.

“The document is about all the public money that is collected through tax and given by Delhi government to the MCDs and has been thrown in the drain by the municipal bodies,” he said. “We allocated maximum funds to them. They used to get less during previous governments. Despite this, they could not give salaries to teachers, sanitation workers, and doctors,” he said.

Sisodia said that the corporations have not been able to even properly implement the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan scheme launched by the Prime Minister. “Prime Minister has started a big campaign ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ but BJP could not do it in MCDs,” he said.

He also said that despite the BJP talking of Digital India and e-governance, the corporations have not been able to have a functional website. Sisodia said they will tell people about why and how the BJP-run corporations have flopped in the last 10 years. “We have prepared this document about where the money is going and what the corporations are doing. We will take this document to the public and tell everybody where the taxpayer’s money, which was given to municipal corporations, had gone,” he said.