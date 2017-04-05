MCD election: Unrest grows in Delhi Cong, disgruntled leaders to hold press conference today

Dissenting voices are growing louder in Delhi Congress with more leaders protesting against denial of municipal election ticket to ‘deserving candidates’.

A group of ‘disgruntled’ party leaders, including former Delhi ministers, has called a joint press conference to air their grievances. The press conference is likely to take place at the residence of Delhi Rajya Sabha MP Parvez Hashmi on Wednesday afternoon.

“After the party denied tickets to candidates suggested by them, they are alleging that tickets distribution was not done appropriately and in a transparent manner. They will speak to the media about it at Hashmi’s residence today,” a party leader said.

Several senior party leaders, including former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit and her cabinet colleagues Dr Ashok Kumar Walia and Haroon Yusuf, had criticized state leadership for picking contestants and ignoring recommendations made by them.

Alleging the ‘utter neglect’ of efficient party workers, former party MLA Amrish Singh Gautam had left his party and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 3 while Walia had threatened to quit.

“I don’t know anything about ticket distribution as I was not involved. In fact, I was not consulted at any point of time. It is regrettable that senior party leaders are leaving or planning to quit,” Dikshit had said after reports of Gautam quitting and Walia planning to do the same were out.

Congress veteran Walia had said that he thought of leaving the party after he failed to budge the central leadership involved in the selection procedure.

Former Delhi transport and power minister Haroon Yusuf had also expressed his displeasure over the matter. “We have been associated with the party for long and we have contributed a lot to the party. It is true that the local Congress leadership was ignored including me. But I will never go against the party,” he said.

However, speaking to HT on April 3, Maken had tried to downplay the resentment in the party saying that tickets were distributed after proper screening and feedback from grass root level workers. “All congressmen are valued partners and a detailed discussion took place with all before deciding candidates. Opinion of Congress workers played a very important role in the selection,” he had said.