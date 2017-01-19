MCD polls: Infighting surfaces in Delhi BJP, leaders seek appointment from Amit Shah

Two months ahead of the crucial MCD polls in the Capital, fault lines in the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grew prominent on Thursday with a section of alleged ‘disgruntled’ leaders seeking appointment with party’s national president Amit Shah to air their grievances.

Sources in the party said some “long-serving members” were not happy over the recent appointment of office bearers. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari reshuffled his team with the announcement of 35 office bearers on January 15.

“A few people, who were accommodated in the executive committee, came as a shock. They are unfamiliar faces. Leaders, who have been serving the party for long, were dropped. It was not expected,” a party insider said.

In the new executive committee (EC), only 12 people from the previous team were retained. Earlier, the party had changed all 14 district presidents.

Another party functionary said leaders belonging to the Sikh community are not happy with their representation in the committee. He said only those from Akali Dal were given preference.

Sardar Kulwant Singh Baath, the sole Sikh member in the committee, is a SAD (Badal) leader.

“It is like short cut. They take the Akali route to gain key post in the Delhi BJP while several other Sikhs, who are with the party for long, feel alienated. Their grudge is justified. These issues should be sorted at the earliest so that it does not affect party’s prospects in upcoming municipal polls,” a BJP leader said.

He said infighting in the party is not a secret anymore as national vice president and party’s incharge of Delhi Shyam Jaju confirmed it on Wednesday in the party’s EC meeting at Mukhmelpur in Outer Delhi.

“Though, Shyam Jajuji has asked the party men to approach him, disgruntled leaders are writing to party president to express their dissatisfaction,” he said.