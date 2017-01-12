MCD strike: Corporations join hands, ask Delhi government to release funds

The political leadership of all three municipal corporations came together on Thursday and asked the Delhi government to at least release pending dues on sanitation workers as per the Third Delhi Finance Commission recommendations.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Civic Center, mayor and standing committee chairman of all the three civic bodies dismissed the AAP government’s claim of having released funds more than the due amount to the corporations.

The BJP leaders claimed that an amount of Rs 2,380 crore is pending with state government as per the recommendations of the Third Delhi Finance Commission.

“They have to pay Rs 816.32cr to south corporation, Rs 854.65cr to north corporation and Rs 527.41cr to east corporation. We are not begging for money. They are bound to pay us as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act,” said Subhash Arya, leader of house, South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

As per the Third Delhi Finance Commission recommendations, the three corporations should receive 10.5 % of amount collected through taxes, duties, tolls, etc. by the state government under the non-plan head. The grant in aid is divided in three parts — 5% as education expenditure, 4% for basis assignments and 1.5% for municipal reform funds.

The BJP leaders stressed that under Article 243 of the Indian Constitution, if the municipalities are in financial distress then the state government has a responsibility to provide assistance.

“But the state government is indifferent towards us. Despite our regular correspondence, the Delhi government waited for things to get worse and for the workers to go on strike. After that they released Rs 199 crore. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia blamed us for ‘mismanagement’ of funds while chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is busy campaigning in Goa and has no time to address important issue back home,” said Satya Sharma, mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

According to her, the east corporation is ready to get its accounts audited by anyone, provided the Delhi government also goes through the same procedure.

“After trifurcation, the east corporation started with 10% deficit. But, it still managed to increase revenue by 31%. On the contrary from 2012 till date, the Delhi government has managed to increase its revenue by 17% only and that too after including excise duty,” said Jitender Chaudhary, standing committee chairman, East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Leader of house in north corporation, Vijay Prakash Pandey asked why the Delhi government treats its own agencies running into losses differently from the municipal corporations. “Just like the corporations, the Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Commission are running in losses of Rs 1,800 crore and Rs 1,200 crore respectively. But, they are not facing financial crunch like us because these are Delhi government’s baby and the CM is supposed to be the chairman in both the bodies.”

The leaders also demanded for an immediate implementation Fourth Delhi Finance Commission report recommendations, pending since 2012 which amounts to Rs 8,000 crore.

“Despite accepting the finance commission’s report, the government is not considering increasing the global share by 12.5 % and 100 % rebate on education and entertainment tax,” said Shailendra Singh, standing committee chairman of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.