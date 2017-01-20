Medical feat: 22-year-old crippled in accident walks again after 11 years in Delhi

A 22-year-old man who was crippled in an accident 11 years ago started walking again after a series of surgeries at a city hospital.

Gaurav Sharma met with an accident in January 2005, while going to attend a family function in Uttar Pradesh. Sharma, then 11 years old, was physically and mentally traumatised as he saw his uncle and cousin die in front of him. Later, he lost his mother, too, while he was in the intensive care unit.

He went through eight corrective surgeries in the initial years that left him with a crutch, a fused hip and short left leg.

Dr Dhananjay Gupta, director of orthopaedics, spine, joint reconstruction and replacement surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, suggested a series of surgeries in an effort to make him fully movable.

On May 5, Sharma underwent his first surgery, and his final surgery was on September 9. He is now undergoing physiotherapy to increase muscle strength.

Dr Gupta said, “There were a few key challenges. There was already a nail in his thigh bone preventing the placement of a hip prosthesis. In the first stage, the plan was to take out the nail from the thigh bone and then open the hip joint.”

“Implant removal is always more challenging. Gaurav’s case was also complicated as he already had multiple surgeries.”

The post-op procedure went as planned and he was allowed full weight bearing from day one. All the blood investigations and scans are normal, six months after the surgery. After a few glitches, he is finally able to walk, though with a slight limp, doctors said.

