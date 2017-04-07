Men use deity’s sword to stab victim 14 times inside south Delhi temple

In a brutal murder inside a temple in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday night, four men allegedly pulled out a sword on display next to the statue of a deity to repeatedly stab a 30-year-old man. The killers had brought along knives with which they also used to allegedly stab Permal 14 times, killing him inside the temple.

The brutal murder happened in the presence of Permal’s wife who too was allegedly beaten by the killers. It was on her statement that the police registered a murder case.

The four alleged killers and their victim lived in the same locality in Dakshinpuri Extension. All of them are from Tamil Nadu and do odd jobs or work with private firms for a living.

A senior police officer said that Permal and the four accused were involved in quarrels and scuffles in the past. Locals intervened before the situation got out of hand.

At around 10pm on Thursday, Permal was in the temple with his wife and friend when the four suspects walked in.

One of them allegedly passed a remark at Permal’s friend, raking up their past differences. That soon snowballed into a scuffle in which Permal tried to intervene.

It soon turned into bloody violence as some of these men used knives while one of them pulled out a sword next to a deity’s statue to stab Permal.

His wife tried to intervene and save him, but she was allegedly beaten up. Hearing Permal’s cries, locals rushed into the temple, but the assailants had escaped by then.

Romil Baaniya, DCP (South-East), said the police were informed at 10.11pm. Armed with the identities of the suspects, police formed two teams to nab the killers.

“We have arrested R Sriniwas, R Shekhar and R Nateshan. The fourth accused is on the run, but we hope to nab him soon,” said the DCP.