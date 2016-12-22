 Delhi temperatures to stay low, dense fog to continue in coming days | delhi | Hindustan Times
Delhi temperatures to stay low, dense fog to continue in coming days

Updated: Dec 22, 2016 09:50 IST
Delhiites will have to brave dense fog and cold weather as temperatures will go as low as 8 degrees Celsius in the next two days. (PTI File Photo)

Delhiites will have to brave dense fog and cold weather as temperatures will go as low as 8 degrees Celsius in the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted minimum temperature on Friday and Saturday as 8 degree and 9 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius.

The city woke up to a cold, clear morning on Thursday. The minimum temperature recorded was 8 degrees Celsius in Palam, Safdarjung and Ayanagar as well.

The temperature is expected to increase as the day progresses, with maximum temperature predicted to be 24 degrees Celsius.

Fog continued to disrupt train movements in Delhi. Till Thursday morning 33 trains arriving in national capital were delayed and three trains were rescheduled due to fog/other operational reason. Air traffic, however, was unaffected.

