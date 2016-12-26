Metro creates art out of waste, sets up park in east Delhi

From iron scraps to discarded sheets, broken pipes and tiles - Delhi Metro has used all kinds of waste to develop a park in east Delhi’s Shastri Park. Besides medicinal plants and herbs, the 42,000-square-metres park has 12 sculptures that have been created out of 20-25 tonnes of waste.

The park is coming up near the Shastri Park Metro station and depot. (HT Photo)

Delhi generates 10,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste, 30 tonnes electronic waste, 70 tonnes biomedical waste, 4,000 tonnes construction/demolition waste and 800 tonnes plastic waste daily. However, the processes to recycle this massive pile of waste are negligible.

The park, which will be opened in two months, is situated close to the Shastri Park Metro station.

“We have named it Eco Park. We sourced the waste from various construction sites. Twelve sculptors - 11 Indians and one South Korean - have created one sculpture each out the waste,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

Metro has used broken tiles and granite to construct walkways in the Eco Park.

11 Indians and one South Korean artist have created the sculptures out of broken pipes, wire mesh, etc. (HT Photo)

“We have grown some rare species of plants in Eco Park. For landscaping native species of shrubs and trees have been used. The seasonal flower plants will also be used. We have tried to choose plant species that require less amount of water,” the spokesperson said.

“Power for lights and other purposes will be generated through solar panels. We will use only treated water. Green waste like leaves and grass will be recycled for making manure,” the spokesperson said.

The Eco Park will also have an artificial lake which will be connected to a rain water harvesting pit. There will be a Yoga Park, Open Theatre, Children’s Park, CISF Parade Ground and a multi-purpose hall.

The park is spread over 42,000 square metres. (HT Photo)

“We have created planting areas large enough for shade trees to reach their mature height. There are retention areas (waterbody/ lake) to capture the run-off from lawns and other open areas. We have also provided fencing or other protection for planting. Plant materials that can tolerate drought and reflected heat from play surfaces have been selected,” he added.

Besides sculptures, Metro will plant rare, medicinal plants in the Eco Park. The Metro will install solar panels to generate power and use only recycled water. (HT Photo)

Besides the Eco Park, the Delhi Metro has been recycling waste -- horticulture, wooden and steel -- to be used in various projects. A carpentry shop has been set up for making use of packing wood and dismantled steel pipes. Broken tiles are being used for waterproofing of rooftops and new barricades are being made from broken pipes of used railings.