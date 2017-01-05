Metro link between Noida Sector-62 and Indirapuram gets a boost

In what could pave the way for the extension of Metro link between Noida Sector 62 and Indirapuram, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have said that they have received a proposal from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that the proposed link may move over the elevated vehicular underpass, near CISF-crossing on NH-24.

The underpass was proposed to be built under the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) project. It was proposed to be built 5 metres above the existing NH-24 level. This posed problems for the extension of the Metro alignment from Sector 62 to Indirapuram on an elevated section.

“Two vehicular underpasses were proposed at CISF and near Model Town on NH-24. The DMRC has sent us a proposal that they will raise the height of the Metro link over our structure at CISF crossing. The height will be 5.5 metres above our structure. The proposal was received last month and now we have forwarded it to our headquarters for approval,” said RP Singh, project director, NHAI.

However, a DMRC spokesperson denied any immediate comments over the development and said, “The DMRC is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) of the Sector-62 to Indirpauram link and cannot comment on the issue at this stage.”

In September, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) board had cleared a proposal to pay Rs 1.1 crore to the DMRC for preparation of a DPR for extending the proposed Noida Sector-62 Metro line up to Indirapuram. The board also cleared a proposal to prepare the DPR of the extension of the Metro link from Anand Vihar to Vaishali towards Mohan Nagar.

However, the height of the vehicular underpass obstructed Metro’s alignment from Noida Sector 62 towards Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. The NHAI officials had denied modifying the structure as it was part of the already finalised DME project.

The GDA also has plans to further extend the Indirpauram extension towards Mohan Nagar. The other proposed extension from Vaishali towards Mohan Nagar will virtually convert the latter into a major interchange hub for commuters.

The extension from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar has a proposed transit route of around 5km while the other extension from Indirapuram to Mohan Nagar will span nearly 4.5km.