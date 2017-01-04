Minor in speeding car drags woman for 50 metres in Delhi

A speeding car being driven by a minor hit a 40-year-old woman in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur, dragged her for 50-metres before colliding with a WagonR, toppling it over and coming to a stop.

The incident was reported on January 1 and captured on a CCTV camera.

The driver of the car later tried to reverse his vehicle and flee but was nabbed by local residents.

The victim, identified as Kanta Anand, a resident of Pink Apartment, was waiting outside her locality’s gate for a rickshaw when the incident took place. Anand had a miraculous escape as local residents rushed to her aid, rescued her and immediately shifted her to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Kanta exiting her society’s gate and walking outside before being suddenly hit by a speeding white car, tossed in the air and hurled against the WagonR. The Ertiga later hits the WagonR, which in turn turns turtle and falls on the woman and traps her.

A number of locals immediately rush to save the woman, lift the car up and pull her out from underneath the vehicle.

The driver of the Ertiga, immediately after reverses his car but is nabbed by the locals. The driver of the WagonR manages to crawl out through the window.

According to the police, the driver of the Ertiga, a juvenile, is a resident of Dasrath Puri. He was nabbed by the locals, thrashed and then handed over to the cops.

“The car was being driven by a juvenile and he was speeding. He lost control over the vehicle and could not apply his brakes on time,” a police officer said. “The sticker on the car was found to be fake,” he added.

DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said: “The juvenile was driving his father’s car. The woman has suffered severe injuries. We initiated proceedings under the juvenile justice act. The father has been challaned under the MV act.

We will submit a social background report about the juvenile to the justice board soon.”

Police said that the juvenile’s father runs at a security agency in Noida and told them that his son took the car out without his permission.