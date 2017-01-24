Missing Gurgaon girl raped, tortured; body found on vacant plot

The body of a 10-year-old girl, who went missing, on January 16 was found on Monday evening in a room built at a vacant plot in Sector 53. The postmortem confirmed that the girl was tortured and raped. The accused had tried to burn the child’s face allegedly to avoid identification.

There was a fibre rope around her neck and was apparently also used to gag her. The girl’s body had several injury marks.

Police said the victim went missing on January 16, while playing outside the slums in Wazirabad village. Her parents, both garbage collectors, filed a complaint at the Sushant Lok police station.

Dr. Deepak Mathur, forensic expert at the Civil Hospital, who conducted the postmortem said, “The girl was brutally raped and strangulated. Also, a sharp weapon was used to cut her neck after her death. She was brutally tortured and signs of struggle were found across the body as all body parts have injury marks. The accused has also tried to burn her face and neck to ensure she would not be identified.”

The body was discovered by a group of boys around 5.30pm. The children, who were playing cricket in Saraswati Kunj, had gone to the plot to take their ball when they spotted the body. “Their ball landed at the same spot and the boys saw the body. The girl’s father was called for identification,” said Jaswant Singh, additional SHO, Sushant Lok police station.

“We have constituted three teams to investigate the case. CCTV footage is being obtained as it can help in identification of the accused,” said Singh.

According to police sources, the body bore injury marks, especially on the skull and neck. “It looks like she was strangulated and the culprit knew his way around this crowded area,” a police officer said.

The girl’s parents said they had left for work around 8 am that day. “We went to collect garbage in the area that day and when we returned she was missing. We initially thought she must have gone to play but we panicked when she did not return till 8.30 pm. We looked for her everywhere and then lodged a complaint,” the victim’s father said.

The family from West Bengal, has been living in Gurgaon for the last five years. The victim was the younger of the two siblings, the police said.