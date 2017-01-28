Missing JNU student Najeeb’s kin cry foul over ‘raid’ at maternal uncle’s house, cops deny claim

The crime branch of Delhi Police was accused of allegedly raiding missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed’s maternal uncle’s house in Uttar Pradesh and harassing them by Najeeb ’s family and the varsity’s students.

Police officers strongly denied the allegations.

Najeeb’s family and JNU students alleged that police on Saturday searched the house of the missing student’s maternal uncle at 4am on Saturday.

“On January 28, around 4am, four jeeps of Delhi Police, accompanied by local police from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, reached the house of Ashraf Qadri, Najeeb’s maternal uncle. Around 50 police personnel later forcefully barged into the house,” they have alleged.

JNU students claimed that on entering the house, police clicked photographs and shot videos.

“They searched every nook and cranny of the house to find Najeeb, and asked the family members to produce Najeeb if they had hidden him somewhere. They even harassed his granfather, who is 90,” said a family member.

However, Delhi Police strongly denied the reports of high-handedness.

“Search operations are continuing in all possible places, including that of friends and relatives, and notices are being issued in suitable cases. Today (Saturday) morning, our team with local police made a proper search. A DCP led the team,” said Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner of police (crime).

Videography was done of the proceedings which will make it clear that the allegations are baseless, he added.

“Najeeb’s email was accessed by someone as per our technical analysis. So, we swiftly reacted and reached Badaun to nab the person. It turned out to be his maternal uncle Ashraf Qadri,” he added.

