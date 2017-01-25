Missing minor found dead in Gurgaon pond, cops suspect rape

The body of a minor girl, who had gone missing on January 5, was recovered from a pond in Ambedkar park near Rajeev Chowk in Gurgaon on Wednesday.

The body was spotted by local residents who visited the park in the afternoon. Sources said locals first noted a foul smell emanating from the water, and later spotted the body that was floating in the water.

“There were injury marks on the girl’s head, abdomen and neck. It seems like she was raped and then strangulated to death,” said a police official. The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted on Thursday.

According to reports, locals noticed someone floating in the pond, after which they immediately contacted the police.

A team from Civil Lines police station later rushed to the spot and fished out the body from the water. They later identified it as the body of the minor from the red frock she was wearing. The SHO of Civil Lines too identified the girl from her photo and informed her father.

The deceased was a resident of Sector 15, police said, whose father is a rickshaw puller. The family had been living in Gurgaon for the last few years.

“The CCTV cameras near the pond are lying defunct. We could have identified the accused otherwise,” said Bijender Singh Hooda, station house officer of Civil Lines police station.

He added that five teams had been formed after the minor girl was reported missing on January 5. The minor had come to sufi shrine in Civil lines area with her cousin brother when she was allegedly abducted, police said.

The spot where the girl went missing, is ironically less than 50 metres away from state PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh’s house.

Wednesday was the second instance of an ‘abducted’ minor’s body being discovered. On Monday, the body of a 10-year old girl, who had allegedly been abducted from a slum near Wazirabad village, was found from a vacant plot in Saraswati Kunj close to the posh Golf Course road.