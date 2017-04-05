More rain in Delhi likely to keep heat away for another day

Respite from heat is likely to continue on Wednesday with more rain expected in Delhi today. After rain in several parts of the city on Tuesday night, morning was again windy but sunny. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain as the day progresses.

“Delhi may witness thunderstorm or dust storm as the day proceeds. The minimum temperature may go down to 20 degrees Celsius, however, maximum is likely to be at 35 degrees Celsius,” said an official.

The temperature recorded at 9 am was 29 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 36.3 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature has also dropped to 21.8 degrees Celsius.

Rains lashed Delhi on Tuesday evening, providing some respite to Delhiites from the scorching dry heat over the last few days. Total rainfall received in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday was 24.60 cm.

While there were traces of rain in some parts of the city during the day, heavy showers were witnessed during the night.