Mother of Jamia Nagar rape victim shot at, was being threatened

A woman, whose 15-year-old daughter was allegedly gang raped by four men over a period of six months, was shot at in south east Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Friday morning.

The police are yet to nab the alleged rapists.

The 47-year-old mother of the rape victim was reportedly shot at by a man who was riding pillion a motorcycle. They sped away after shooting her

The woman was on her way to a local hospital with her daughter at the time of the incident. Locals alleged that four men, including a local builder against whom the teenager alleged rape, could be involved.

The woman is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Police officials said that the four accused in the rape case are absconding. Only one of them has been identified. Raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts.

“In Friday’s incident, the men who fired at the woman are not known and could be anybody. It is a matter of investigation to find out if the accused of these two cases are connected in anyway,” said DCP (southeast) Romil Baniya.

The firing took place at around 8.45 am. A case of attempt to murder has been registered, police said.

The president of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA), however, said that the builder involved in the rape forcefully entered the family’s house, shot at the mother and fled. The accused had allegedly been threatening the victim’s mother to withdraw the complaint.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal visited the victim at AIIMS and said the women’s panel will set up a committee to look into the incident.

“It is very shocking that in the capital of this country a 15-year girl was gang-raped and then the accused in this case had the audacity to attack her again after 10-15 days of the incident. Apparently, he shot at her but the bullet hit the mother, who is the only person supporting the victim in the case,” said Maliwal.

Police sources said that the victim was three weeks pregnant and broke the news to her mother in the second week of December.

The mother then approached the police through an NGO. The police registered a case of rape against the accused only after local residents and NGO workers intervened.

The teenager is a Class 9 student at a government school. She reportedly met the builder through her classmate, who is a common friend, police said.

The accused allegedly made her MMS and started blackmailing her. He also threatened to upload it on social media websites if she told anyone.

The accused, along with three other men, allegedly raped the victim in his flat over six months, police said.