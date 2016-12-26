Murder accused shoot witness in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Two murder accused shot dead an 18-year-old witness in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park on Sunday night.

Police said the victim, Jeet, was returning home with his brother, Ajeet, after buying groceries when he was confronted by two men. The men, both accused in a murder case and had been absconding, stopped Jeet, snatched the groceries and before he could react, shot at him.

The bullet first hit Jeet in the arm and he fell on the ground. When Ajeet tried to help his brother, he was also pushed to the ground. The duo then reportedly got up and started running on the road, but the accused fired two more shots, one of which hit Jeet in the spine.

Milind Dumbere, DCP (Northwest) confirmed the incident and said the police have registered a case and formed teams to nab the men.

Sources said the two accused along with three others, had murdered Jeet’s friend in June this year. Police said Jeet was also attacked during the murder. Jeet was the complainant in the case and was to testify against the accused in the court.

The two men were earlier friends with Jeet but they had a fallout following which they tried to kill him and his friend. In that murder case, the police had managed to arrest three people but these two had been absconding.

Ajeet told the police that he and Jeet were shouting for help but no one came to their rescue. After Jeet collapsed on the road when a bullet him him in the spine, the shooters came close to him and fired another shot in the abdomen.

Following the incident, Jeet’s family went to the house of the suspects and set their jhuggi in Jahangirpuri A-block on fire. The locals also protested, demanding the arrest of the two men who had previously been involved in criminal cases.

“Ajeet, a witness, stated that when he tried to intervene, the men threatened to shoot him and thrashed him. He also said that he and Jeet tried to flee, but the men chased them and gunned Jeet down,” a police officer said.

“He also told the police that Jeet was attacked by the two men earlier as well and he can identify them,” he said.

Ajeet then rushed to his home and informed his family about the incident. The family then informed the police. A police van rushed Jeet to a nearby hospital but he had died on the spot.