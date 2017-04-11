My theatrical journey started from Lady Shri Ram College for Women: Divya Arora

After a gap of eight years, theatre artist Divya Arora will be staging a play in the Capital — Dr Khanna — directed by actor Tom Alter, and she feels it’s the perfect time to do so. “It’s been quite a while since my last performance in Delhi. This is the place where it all started; so it’ll always hold a special place in my heart,” says Arora, who is here to perform at the Serendipity Arts Festival

When asked about the plot of the play, the actor, who has braved the odds of cerebral palsy, says, “The play delineates the relationship between a doctor and a patient. It was written keeping me in mind.”

Living in Mumbai, the stage actor says that though she has adapted to her new home, she still misses living in the Capital. “Delhi has changed a lot. Having lived in Mumbai for such a long time, now I feel more of a Mumbai girl. But, I miss my home and my Dad,” says the Lady Shri Ram College for Women’s graduate.

Arora’s love affair with theatre began when she was in LSR, and if there is one person whom she credits for her success, it’s her principal. “Meenakshi Gopinath, my principal inspired me to take up theatre and I’ve never looked back since then. I wanted to bring a change in the society for people with special needs,” says Arora who believes that theatre is one such medium that has the ability to make a difference. “Theatre is a powerful tool of communication and I believe there can’t be a better way to bring a change than theatre.”

A still from the play Dr. Khanna, written and directed by actor Tom Alter.

The actor, who will share the stage with Alter, has also trained actor Hrithik Roshan for his role in the movie Guzaarish (2010) and also has acted in Anurag Kashyap’s Shaitaan (2011). “I am a film actor as well, and the projects are always very engaging. I am now focusing on my first debut directorial venture which will feature Boman Irani and Lilette Dubey,” says Arora.