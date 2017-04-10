 Narendra Modi, Australia PM Turnbull take Delhi Metro to Akshardham temple | delhi | Hindustan Times
Narendra Modi, Australia PM Turnbull take Delhi Metro to Akshardham temple

delhi Updated: Apr 10, 2017 17:09 IST
Agencies
Narendra Modi

The Australian prime minister arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a four-day India visit. (Photo: Twitter/Malcolm Turnbull)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcom Turnbull on Monday took the Delhi Metro from Mandi House station to Akshardham station.

“On board the Delhi Metro with PM @TurnbullMalcolm. We are heading to the Akshardham Temple,” Modi tweeted with a picture where Turnbull is seen taking a selfie with him.

Turnbull also tweeted “With @narendramodi on the Delhi Metro Blue Line - 212 kms & 159 stations since 2002.”

The Australian prime minister arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a four-day India visit.

India and Australia agreed on Monday to revive stalled talks on a bilateral trade deal but Turnbull conceded that chances of an early breakthrough were slim.

Instead, Turnbull said he was prioritising an Asia-Pacific forum that includes China, amid concerns over access to India’s market of 1.3 billion people for farm exports from Australia and opportunities for skilled Indian workers there.

