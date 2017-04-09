Narrow escape for Delhi’s Hansraj College student as plaster from ceiling falls on hostel bed

A final-year student of Delhi University’s Hansraj College had a narrow escape on Saturday night as the plaster on his hostel room ceiling fell on his bed. This is not the first time such an incident has happened in the college hostel in north Delhi.

The incident occurred between 9.30 and 10 pm on Saturday in room number 40 of the hostel. The student escaped unhurt because he was sitting on the chair placed a little away from his bed and studying.

“The portion of the ceiling, which collapsed was on the side where I place my pillow and sleep. Fortunately, I was studying at my desk and not sitting on the bed. Had I slept early on Saturday I would have been badly injured,” said the student, who did not want to be identified.

He has already submitted a complaint to the hostel warden, which has been forwarded to the principal of the college.

The bed on which the plaster fell.

The student says that this is not the first time such an incident has taken place in the hostel.

“Last year also, a similar incident had happened in another room. That time the chunk which fell was not very big but it has happened in the past and no repairs have taken place,” said another student of the college.

Officiating principal of the college, Rama Sharma, said that the portion of ceiling collapsed because of the cracks that have developed.

“I have spoken to the contractor and sought a report from him,” said Sharma.

Teachers and students hope that action is taken to repair the infrastructure in the college and hostel, which they say is crumbling.

Last year, at Daulat Ram College — another constituent college of the Delhi University — four students were injured after the ceiling of a classroom collapsed. Following the incident, students and teachers held a protest against the governing body of the college demanding renovation of the college and better infrastructure.