National Street Food Festival: Treat yourself to some delicacies this weekend

Be it golgappas, pav bhaji or the spicy aloo chaat, Delhiites just love their street food. Bringing all the favourite street delicacies from the Capital to one place, the NASVI National Street Food Festival is back and is all set to tingle your tastebuds.

Read more

Apart from some mouth-watering food, this time the fest will also feature various entertaining performances, a fun zone for kids and more. Excited much? You should be, as the headline act for the fest will feature Indian rock band, Indian Ocean. “This year is bigger not only in terms of food options, but also performances that families can enjoy. We know that most people who visit also come with kids and so we’ve created an entertainment zone specifically for them where they can enjoy and be part of interesting activities,” says Mayank Jain, from NASVI.

A vendor serves freshly prepared street food at the National Street Food Festival. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

While the fest has always accepted cash as a form of payment, this year (in light of demonetisation) the fest will #GoCashless, allowing all foodies to pay via credit and debit cards and also e-wallets. “We understand that the cash crunch is an issue, and so we have decided to keep all options of payment open. The festival celebrates the love of Indian street food and we want nothing to numb the experience for our visitors,” adds Jain.