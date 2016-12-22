NCR hotels cash in on gender, environment issues this Christmas

From a first-of-its kind lady Santa in the city, Christmas tree embodying girls, edible chocolate Christmas tree, winter wonderland to a sustainable Christmas tree, hotels at Delhi NCR are not just soaking in the festivity and revelling in the spirit of Christmas but are also highlighting underlying issues of girl child and environment in their decorations and celebrations.

Some girl power :Have you ever heard of mother Christmas? In an initiative to encourage girl child Le Meridien crafted its Christmas tree in the shape of two young girls as they hold on to each other. The hotel also hosted a lady Santa embodying girl power. 25 underprivileged girls also received intense hotel training as part of their training programme that was flagged off by Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

This modern yet sustainable Christmas tree is made of 550 green bottles at Westin, Gurgaon.

Innovative Christmas tree: A Christmas tree that is modern yet sustainable. Speak about being environmentally conscious, the Westin, Gurgaon, found all the answers literally in the recycle bin — in a green pint size beer bottle. The Christmas tree is made with 550 green bottles with festive red caps, illuminated with lighting and an electric star. It weighs 350 kilos and stands on a 32 sq ft slab, at 11 kgs per sq ft.

Go for goodies: Ginger bread house and a Christmas ball with goodies! The lobby at The Imperial welcomes you with a spectacular and a huge Christmas ball made of trinkets and garlands. With gift boxes, bells, trinkets and many more enchanting pieces, the ball hung from the ceiling wrapped in sparkling lights, is sure to leave you awestruck. The inventive installation art and the unique flower decor across the hotel is designed to create unique thematic experiences for one and all.

A winter wonderland is right in the heart of the city at The Taj Mahal Hotel, Delhi.

X-mas wonderland: Soak in the festivities with a Winter Wonderland at Taj Mahal Hotel. With crafted castles, skating and skiing rinks there are also fairy lights illuminating the area. Brace yourself for a dessert island, complete with all the elements of a perfect Christmas — gingerbread huts, chocolate Christmas trees and decorations filled with reindeers and stars. There’s carol singing for children from Father Agnel Bal Bhawan as well.

Take a chocolatey bite of decadence at Shangri La Eros hotel in the Capital

Chocolatey Christmas: Take a chocolatey bite of decadence at Shangri La Eros as an edible Christmas tree awaits you in the lobby. Wafted with enough deliciousness for everyone, the tree is made with 200 pounds of dark chocolate and 50 pounds of rice crisps. Crafted by the culinary team and made with the span of one week the tree is delight your palate. Apart from the snowman and Santa the reindeers add to the festive look. Bright wreaths, garlands, bells and balls adorn the lobby.

Read more

How about a gingerbread Christmas train at the Courtyard by Marriott Gurgaon?

Ginger bread train: Giving ginger bread house an quirky spin, the Courtyard by Marriott Gurgaon’s lobby is decorated with a gingerbread X-mas train. The train with over 1526 gingerbread cookies are all edible. Comprising an engine along with two bogies, the train is loaded with goodies. Six chefs worked for 14 hours to convert 150 kg of flour into a delicious train.

There is hoards to satiate your taste buds at the ginger bread house at Leela palace, Delhi.

Old -world charm: Head to Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, as there are hoards to satiate your taste buds. From ginger bread house with Dundee cake, plum pudding, mincemeat pie, hand-crafted chocolates and marshmallows, red velvet cup cake to Yule logs in various flavours, this place will give you many reasons to re-visit. Built with edible 11,000 home baked bricks, ginger bread home is the highlight of the season.