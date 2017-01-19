New Anand Vihar Metro station to reduce travel time from East Delhi to Gurgaon

The opening of the new Anand Vihar metro station on the upcoming Pink Line in September will bolster connectivity in Delhi. After the addition, Anand Vihar will get two metro stations -- one on the Pink Line and other on the Blue line -- apart from an existing railway station and an inter-state bus terminus right next to each other.

Besides integrating Delhi metro with other modes of transport, the station on the Shiv Vihar-Mukundpur corridor will benefit residents of East Delhi and Ghaziabad, who will save 30 minutes on travel to south Delhi or Faridabad and Gurgaon.

The line is part of Phase-3 of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a part of which is slated to open in May. “This will be the first example of integration of multi-modal transport. For commuters at the railway station and the bus terminus, we have provided a separate entry point. As per a detailed project report, about 16,000 additional passengers will use this interchange station. Presently, about 24,000 passengers use this station every day,” a Delhi metro official said.

The station will save travel time in Delhi as it will serve as an interchange point. Currently, passengers from Vaishali has to come to all the way to Mandi House, if they have to board a train towards Faridabad. Similarly if they have to go towards Gurgaon, they have to travel up to Rajiv Chowk to change a train. But the new route will take them directly to Lajpat Nagar and INA from where they can change the train towards Faridabad or Gurgaon.

“Presently, the Anand Vihar ISBT Metro station is connected to Line 4 (Yamuna Bank - Vaishali) corridor of the Delhi metro network. The interchange facility will connect it to areas in north Delhi such as Azadpur, Mukundpur, West Delhi localities of Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, south Delhi destinations of South Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Ashram and the east Delhi areas such as Mayur Vihar and Trilokpuri,” said a spokesperson of DMRC.

There will be platform to platform connectivity between the new and the old stations for the lines going towards Mukundpur (Line 7 – new station) and Dwarka (Line 3 – old station). For passengers changing trains from platforms towards Shiv Vihar (Line 7 – new station) and Vaishali (Line 3 – old station), interchange will be via the common concourse just below.

“Because of this, the passengers won’t have to go down to interchange as we have provided the facility on the same level. This will save another five minutes,” said a DMRC official.

The length of the new station is 140 metres. The existing station is 185 metres long. In total, there will be three lifts from the ground level to the concourse level and four lifts from concourse till platforms.

After the interchange station is completed, there will be three entry/exit points in total. While two will cater to the ISBT, one will connect with the railway station. To cater to the need of passengers coming from railway station, DMRC is providing a separate entry from railway station side.

“To manage traffic outside the station, we have planned a drop off area. Cars will be allowed till right in front of the station. The traffic circulation area has been prepared and there will be designated place for different type of vehicles,” the official added.

