New Delhi Police commissioner to work for Improving police’s image, public grievance redressal system

Improving the image of the police will be among the priorities for Amulya Patnaik, who took over as the commissioner of Delhi Police on Wednesday.

Patnaik said he would focus on improving the public grievance redress mechanism and will ensure that the police be made more easily approachable for the citizens.

“Such a system exists, but we still need to see how it can be improved. We must reach out to people from all sections of society,” said Patnaik while interacting with the media, soon after formally assuming office on Wednesday evening.

Patnaik said he will also pay special emphasis on reducing street crimes and improving women’s safety as well as digitising public services.

When asked about his approach to the Delhi government with which the Delhi Police have often been at loggerheads, Patnaik said: “Relations with the Delhi government are normal,” he said.

The outgoing Delhi Police chief, Alok Kumar Verma, was accorded a warm farewell on Wednesday morning. Verma, who had taken over the office of the commissioner last February, has been appointed the CBI director.

Police personnel cheered him with claps and some even danced during the farewell programme that took place in Kingsway Camp in North Delhi. Most of them credited Verma with pushing the promotions of almost 26,000 police personnel who had been forced to serve at the same rank for over 20 years.

Addressing the force on the occasion, Verma announced that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor has cleared the proposal for at least three promotions for personnel who join the force as constables or head constables. Those who join as sub-inspectors will be promoted at least twice before they retire, he said.

Unlike Patnaik who addressed the media soon after taking charge, a media-shy Verma kept clear of journalists throughout his tenure as the police chief. Before taking over as the CBI boss, his 24th posting in his 36-year career, Verma had served as the chief of police in four states/union territories.

His successor, Patnaik, is a 1985 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre and was serving as the special commissioner of police (Vigilance) before being promoted to the top job.