New Delhi railway station to get waste-energy plant

The New Delhi railway station will soon have a waste-to-energy plant of its own that will help recycle solid waste generated on its premises.

The national capital is the second city, besides Jaipur, that will have such a solid waste management plant. A reference to this was made by finance minister Arun Jaitley in his budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday.

“Pilot plants for environment friendly disposal of solid waste and conversion of bio-degradable waste to energy are being set up at New Delhi and Jaipur railway stations. Five more such solid waste management plants are now being taken up,” Jaitley said.

The railways had decided to set up the waste-to-energy plant at New Delhi railway station last year, following directions from the National Green Tribunal.

“The plant is being set up on public private partnership (PPP) mode. The RITES, which was nominated as the nodal agency for tendering process, has already issued tenders for the project. Bids are likely to be opened later this month. The initial target for commissioning the project is June this year,” a senior Northern Railway official said.

The daily collection of solid waste at New Delhi railway station is about 32 tonnes per day. The upcoming plant, spread over 15,000 square metre area, will have recycling capacity of 15 tonnes per day, officials said.

“The plant will have a minimum life of 12 years. The contract for operation shall be granted for a period of five years commencing from the date of commissioning. During the period, the contractor will operate and maintain the plant. The contract can be extended by 2-3 years,” an official said.

Officials said the consultant RITES, after a survey of the New Delhi station — which handles operation of around 300 trains and daily average passenger load of about 5 lakh — recommended installation of a plant there that works on bio-methation technology.

The technology was chosen as it is more suited for congested areas. “Moreover, bio-methation plants are less polluting than others and the risk involved in handling of hazardous waste is lower,” an official said.

The railways will purchase the electricity generated at the plant at rates applicable for a domestic user, and procured energy will cater to the needs of the station itself, officials said.

The public transporter could also, in future, procure the manure produced at the plant that could be used for horticulture purposes in upkeep of parks on different railway office premises and residential colonies, an official said.