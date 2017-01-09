NGT notice to Delhi govt over NOC to old diesel vehicles

The National Green Tribunal on Monday sent a notice to the Delhi government regarding granting of no objection certificates to old diesel vehicles to run outside the city.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by a city resident Anoop Bagai, who wanted directions to Delhi’s transport department to get NOC for his vehicle’s registration outside the Capital.

In his plea, the petitioner said he owns a Mercedes car, which is over 10 years old. Due to the prohibitory order passed by NGT, he sold his vehicle to a person in Gujarat. When he applied for NOC, the transport department denied permission on the ground that no decision has been taken by the government on the issue due to lack of clarity of orders passed by the NGT, the plea said.

The tribunal, which took note of his petition, directed the Delhi government to reply to this plea.

The green court had last year ordered the Delhi government to cancel the registration of all diesel-powered vehicles over 10 years old and barred them from plying.



“However, the authorities will issue NOC for such vehicles to be registered outside the Delhi-NCR. We further clarify that in terms of the orders of the Tribunal, every state has to identify areas where the dispersion of the air is higher and vehicular density is least and put them on the respective websites,” it had said, adding that RTO, Delhi, will issue NOC for transfer of these vehicles only for such areas which are identified by the states.

The bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar on Monday also asked all states to expeditiously earmark areas where pollution and vehicle density is less so that deregistered vehicles can be driven at such places.

“The Supreme Court has not interfered in our order. Our order continues to be in force. The states were directed to identify areas where the dispersion of the air is higher and vehicular density is least. Why have they not done so,” the bench asked, while asking them to submit their replies by January 30, the next date of hearing.