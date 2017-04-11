No petrol pump shutdown in Delhi-NCR for now

In a relief for vehicle owners in Delhi-NCR, the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) has distanced itself from the threats issued by the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) to shut down petrol pumps on all Sundays from May 14.

“We have no plans to shut petrol pumps on Sundays from May 14, as of now. We have a set of 10 demands. The oil companies have asked for two months time to meet our demands. If the demands are not met by May 10, we would hold a meeting and decide on the future course of action,” said Ajay Bansal national president of AIPDA.

There are 53,726 petrol pumps across India out of which around 44,000 (more than 80%) are under the banner of AIPDA. All 2,800-odd pumps in Delhi-NCR are under the AIPDA banner.

The CIPD, which threatened to shut down pumps, has presence in the four southern states -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

According to some reports, the CIPD has threatened to shut fuel pumps on every Sundays, starting May 14. The reports also suggest that gas stations will operate for only nine hours - from 9 am to 6 pm - everyday.

“We held a meeting with the oil companies on November 4, 2016. The companies had accepted our demands. When they were not met, we again had a meeting with them on March 9. They have asked for two months. We have decided to give them the time,” said Bansal.

The demands include raising dealer’s commission from R 25,000 per months to R 2 lakh per month, consider hike in minimum wages of workers and the free services given by fuel pumps while deciding on the commission and raising the evaporation factor of both diesel and petrol.

If the demands are not met, AIPDA members would hold a meeting on May 15 in Chandigarh to decide the future course of action