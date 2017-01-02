Nursery admission: Online process leaves EWS parents clueless

The parents applying under the Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category, faced a separate set of challenges, as the nursery admission process started on Monday.

Many parents had no idea that the admission process for the category is centralised and online. Under the centralised process, the parents can apply through the website of the Directorate of Education (DoE) and government will allot the schools after a draw of lots.

The parents have to go to the school only to get the documents verified.

Every private school in the city has to reserve 25% seats for children belonging to the economically weaker section.

Noor Hasan, father of a three-year-old girl, was completely unaware. He was surprised when the school official said that the EWS forms will not be available in the schools.

“How will I now fill the online form? I do not even have a smartphone. Government should provide some facility for us,” said Hasan.

The online and centralised admission process for the category started last year. Then too, parents faced problems filling forms and the process started late. Parents face problems such as glitches with the online software, especially in finding the schools in the location. For the category, finding the right location is important because distance is the main factor which determines the admission.

Last year, the government had to conduct three rounds of admission to fill the seats. This year too, the admission for the category is starting after the general category.

“How will I come to know that the admission process for the EWS category has started? Schools have told me that they have nothing to do with the EWS admission,” said Komal, a parent and a resident of Mehrauli.

A source in the DOE said that the admission process for the EWS will start by this week.

“Parents should not panic. The admission in the category will begin soon,” said a DOE official.