Nursery admissions: How to decide on a good school for your child

Schools, which are till the senior-secondary level, their distance from home, and area are some of the aspects, which parents say, play an important role in deciding on a school for getting kids admitted to nursery, which is the foundation stone for a child’s education.

Here’s how you decide:

Distance

“The school should not be very far from home. It is always easier and cost effective if we are able to get the child admitted in such schools,” said Vatsala Kaur, whose son got admitted to nursery in 2015 at a school in Vasant Kunj.She said applying to schools closer to home makes it easier to get admission as distance and neighbourhood are the criteria that get most points.

If it has senior classes

The other important criterion to decide on a school is till what level the school is.

“Getting your child admitted to nursery is not the only hurdle, as getting them admitted to senior classes is even more difficult. So I would want my child to get into a school which has classes till standard 12,” said Raman Singh, who will be applying for his daughter’s admission this year.

Popularity

Similarly, the popularity of a school is also something which parents lookout for while deciding on a school.

“Every parent wants to send their child to a big school that is why there is always a mad rush for admissions,” said Singh. He and many other parents said they refer to the ratings given to schools by different agencies.

“It would have been better if schools allowed parents to visit the school before admissions. Since they don’t allow, asking around and speaking to the parents’ association is always a good idea,” said Rajiv Malhotra, a resident of Sarita Vihar. He added that it is helpful if the schools upload details on their websites.

Playground and facilities

Some parents say the facilities provided by a school and the size of their playground is important. “The focus of the schools in extra-curricular activities and sports is important,” said Sanjeev Jha, whose child studies at a private school in Dwarka.

Fees, parents’ experience

The fee structure and childhood experiences of the parents play an important role in deciding a school for children.