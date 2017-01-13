Nursery admissions: Parents confused after HC order on application forms

Delhi high court’s order asking schools to let parents apply to nursery both ways — as per Delhi government’s distance criterion and school’s own parameters — may have prevented further delay in the process. But parents say they are more confused.

They can now apply to 298 schools built on DDA land for their child’s admission but will know the method of selection only once the court decides on the matter.

The Delhi government had ordered these schools to admit students on the basis of neighbourhood — for which guidelines were declared on January 7 — even as all other private schools initiated their admission process based on their own criteria on January 2.

Though the schools on DDA land asked the court to stay the process, the court on Friday said it was passing the order to ensure that the admission was “not hampered” and added that scrutiny of the application forms would be subject to further orders.

“Government can claim all they want that they are doing a great job by putting a check on private schools but the end result is only confusion. Why does the government wake up at last moment when they know schools will go in litigation and delay admission process,” said Shilpi Sharma, a resident of Janakpuri.

As it is, many parents are still waiting for schools to start giving nursery admission forms even after four days of Delhi government’s announcement to start admission process on schools build on DDA land.

“I want to apply to DPS Dwarka and Bal Bharti schools but online forms are not available. On DPS Dwarka website it is written the process to activate online form is still under process. The process is already late and now this new rule will make it more difficult,” said Chetan, a resident of Mohan Garden.

Schools said they will have to upload forms as per HC’s order and it will take them a day or two. “Now we have to keep both our criteria as well the government criteria in the form. We need to test the form and upload it. It should be done by tomorrow,” said Ashok Pandey, principal Ahlcon International School.

Experts said parents are more confused now because many had already filled the forms. “Now the parents are confused whether they have to fill all forms again because some had already filled forms,” said Sumit Vohra, who runs admissionnursery.com.