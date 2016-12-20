Delhi schools get 3 days to clear doubts in nursery admissions

Parents applying for admissions for their kids in nursery will get three days to resolve any query regarding points allotted to their children by the school.

Till last year, parents used to approach Directorate of Education (DOE) with queries and grievances over the points allotted to their children as per the criteria adopted by schools as there was no mechanism to address the issue at school level.

But this year, parents will be able to get their doubts cleared as DOE has set aside dates when parents can approach the school with grievances and doubts.

“Three days from February 16 to February 18 is being kept for the schools to answer the queries of parents regrading the points allotted to their ward on school’s criterion,” DOE said the in admission notification.

DOE director Soumya Gupta said, “Parents used to complain that their child got fewer points despite being qualified to get more points. Sometimes the documents they submitted to the school were not considered valid and hence the child would not get points for the criteria based on the document. But the parents wouldn’t get to know the reason.”

Gupta said the move to allot specific days for this will help parents in getting answers to their queries. “It will increase accountability as the parents deserve to know what’s happening with their child’s application,” she said.

Officials said schools can devise their own mechanism for parents to solve the queries. It can be via email, telephonic or by calling a meeting, officials said.

However, this rule for now will only be applicable for around 1,400 schools out of the total of over 1,700 schools.

Nursery admissions for the next academic session will begin from January 2, 2017, in around 1,400 private unaided recognised schools. The government will announce separate guidelines and schedule for 285 schools build on DDA land.

Some of the prominent schools on DDA land are Vasant Valley School, all Bal Bharti schools, all Delhi Public Schools, except RK Puram, GD Goenka school in Rohini and Vasant Kunj.

Admission forms will be available from January 2 and the last date of submission of application forms is January 23, officials said.

