Old, corroded mortar shell found in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, secured with bomb blanket

A suspected mortar shell was found at Vasant Kunj in South Delhi early on Saturday, triggering panic in the locality.

A ragpicker alerted local residents after discovering the object at a garbage dumping site in Kishangarh area. The police control room was informed around 8.30 am.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Chinmoy Biswal said personnel from the nearest police station – led by station house officer Gagan Bhaskar – were immediately deployed to the area. They cordoned off the spot as a precautionary measure.

“The National Security Guard has been asked to send a team for carrying out the necessary drill of examining, defusing and transporting the object,” said Biswal. The shell – which seemed old and corroded – has been secured with a bomb blanket sourced from the district’s bomb detection/disposal squad as an interim measure, he added.

Bomb disposal experts and the dog squad have also been summoned to the spot, Biswal said.

A senior police officer said they were enquiring if local residents had seen anybody leaving the object at the dumping site. Footage acquired from CCTV cameras installed in the locality is also being examined for clues, he added.