One arrested for rioting on New Year’s Eve in Delhi

Delhi police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in rioting near the Delhi University in Mukherjee Nagar on New Year’s Eve which took place after police had detained a man for molesting a woman passing by.

Police said that the accused, identified as Neeraj (27), works as a distributor of pamphlets for coaching institutes in the area and was involved in pelting stones at cops.

Police are still looking for 10 others who allegedly instigated the mob to attack the policemen.

On the night of December 31, a large crowd of men, many of them students, had allegedly molested a woman, thrashed her husband and damaged barricades in Mukherjee Nagar. When the police tried to stop the rampaging crowd, the men had pelted stones at the cops in which two policemen were injured. The mob also damaged several vehicles parked close by.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV and recorded on mobile phones.

Police said the men, many of them paying guests in the area, allegedly stopped a woman who was on a bike with her husband and grabbed her arm. Bystanders reportedly told the police that the men were touching the woman’s shawl and passing lewd comments which led to an argument between them and her husband.

The men allegedly thrashed her husband. Hearing the woman scream, a police patrol of the 3rd battalion reached the spot. The police managed to catch hold of one of the youths who had allegedly misbehaved with the woman and reportedly detained two for questioning. This enraged the mob and it allegedly attacked the cops. Police said over three dozen men started pelting stones at the police. Some even tried to enter the police post in the area, smashed its windows and broke furniture in an unsuccessful bid to free the two youths.