One killed as SUV rams pole in Noida amid heavy fog

A man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and rammed a streetlight pole in Noida extension on Monday night.

Police said the accident happened as the vehicle was speeding and also because of low visibility due to heavy fog. His companion survived with injuries.

Ajab Singh, 32, a resident of Dankaur, was heading towards Greater Noida with his friend Rajinder in a Mahindra XUV when the vehicle hit the pole on the Noida-Surajpur road near the Gaur City police post.

“At 10pm, the driver crashed the vehicle against a streetlight pole on the left of the road near the police post in Gaur City. Singh was speeding and he probably lost control due to the fog and hit the pole,” said Vinod Pandey, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

According to the police, the impact of the accident was such that the pole broke into two.

“One half of the pole fell on the SUV making a big dent on the car’s roof. The other half fell on an electricity junction box nearby,” said Pandey.

He said the sound of the crash could be heard inside the police post. “A police team rushed to the spot and with a help of a police control room van parked nearby, both victims were taken to the district hospital in sector 30.

“Singh was declared dead on arrival at the district hospital and his friend Rajinder survived with some injuries. The body has been sent for postmortem and Rajinder is still in hospital,” Pandey said.