Organiser seeks green court’s nod to hold vintage car rally in Delhi

A petition has been filed at the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday asking for its permission to organise a vintage car rally in the city.

The plea moved before a bench headed by NGT chief Justice Swatanter Kumar has sought green panel’s permission to organise the seventh edition of 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally.

The petition has sought exemption of NGT’s November 26, 2014, order which banned cars over 15 years old from Delhi roads, thus disqualifying vintage cars from participating in any rally.

The tribunal had earlier on two occasions allowed fifth and sixth editions of 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally and relaxed the ban saying, “We make it clear that none of the vintage cars would be otherwise permitted on the roads of Delhi-NCR nor any authority would issue fitness certificates to them without specific order of the tribunal.”

Over 75 vintage and classic cars from all over the country, 15 cars and 25 bikes from all over the world are planned to be on display. Exclusive “maharaja” cars are also scheduled to participate in the three-day event.

The tribunal has posted the matter for hearing on January 27.

The plea filed by Madan Mohan, founder trustee of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust and organiser of 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally & Auto Show, proposes to hold the event in Delhi from February 17-19 to raise funds for spastic children.

The rally, with the theme of “Motivation is what keeps you going”, is scheduled to be flagged off from the Red Fort in old Delhi on February 17 and culminate at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, followed by a ceremonial drive, the plea said.