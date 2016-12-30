Pint of beer or shot of liquor for Rs31 every time Modi says ‘mitron’

Some pubs in and around Delhi are trying to earn a little extra this New Year’s Eve, with plans to live stream Narendra Modi’s scheduled address at 7.30pm on Saturday.

The Social cafe and bar in Delhi announced that it would offer a pint of beer or a shot of liquor for Rs31, every time the prime minister says “Mitron”, at all their outlets across Delhi.

Social media sites such as Facebook have been flooded with a picture shared by the company, captioned “50 days and endless ATM lines later, what does our PM have in store for us?”

“We are currently considering doing it, but it is subject to the authorities’ discretion. The special offer will be valid for half an hour between 7.30pm and 8pm,” said a representative at Social in Defence Colony.

But not all are willing to jump on the bandwagon. Some said they would not screen the prime minister’s address as it did not make sense to do so on a night when people might be inebriated.

Read: Full text of PM Modi’s address at ‘Digital India’ dinner

“People should not listen to him when drunk, they will not remember what Modiji said. He might have important things to say, so people should be sober, and be able to pay attention to what they are saying,” said a guest relations manager at a popular club in Delhi.

Some say that New Year’s Eve parties start later in the day, so it does not make sense to arrange special screenings. “Who will be out at a club at 7pm on New Year’s Eve? Our parties usually pick up after 9pm. By then Modi’s address would already be over,” said Jaydeep Ray, the marketing manager at Smaaash in Noida.

Organisers are also worried what the actual content of the address and do not want to upset their customers.

“Our party is fully booked right now, with tickets completely sold out. We need our customers to be in a good mood. We don’t know what Modi will do next in terms of demonetisation, so we have decided not to risk screening the address. Let people party leaving their worries behind,” said the manager of another party venue in NCR.