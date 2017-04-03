Stage production Pardey kay Peechey explores the backstage hustle-bustle

The play Pardey Kay Peechey is a play within a play about plays. It’s a narrative of what goes behind-the-scenes before the drama unfolds on the stage. The play, directed by Chittaranjan Tripathy, will be staged for the first time in the Capital this week. “During the staging of a play, one can see only interpersonal activities among the characters on the stage but they have no clue what these actors do off the stage. This production introduces the audience to this narrative — that in itself is very interesting to watch,” says Tripathy.

Tripathy, who is an alumnus of National School of Drama (NSD), adds, “Around 15 theatre lovers are performing in the play. Though they are not professional theatre artists, they have been acting for the past 15-16 years. Some known faces from the cast include Kimti Anand, Ganish Seth, Ashok Dhawan, Pradeep Kuckreja and Rashmi Vaidialingam. “I have been doing theatre for more than 45 years now and I believe that among its several aspects, entertainment is an important facet. We generally look for entertainment factors and also try to spread a social message, if the script demands,” says Vaidialingam, who is also the producer of the play.

This play is based on the play, Noises Off by English playwright Michael Frayn. “The genre of the play is farce — there is deliberate exaggeration of a situation to make it more comical. A lot of emotions such as love, jealousy and competition come into play during the making of a production and this leads to a lot of hilarious incidents. Pardey Ke Peechay is a reflection of the same,” Vaidialingam adds.