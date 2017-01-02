Police arrest credit card cheats operating out of Naxal-infested forests of Jharkhand

Disguised as delivery boys of an online shopping company, a Delhi Police team last week arrested the member of a gang which operated out of the Naxal-infested forests of Jharkhand and duped people of their money by convincing them to share their credit/debit card details.

Sandeep Mandal was arrested following a complaint of card fraud registered at Dwarka North police station. The gang,led by one Pintu Mandal, has over a dozen members, police said.

The gang used to call people, posing as ‘bank executives’ and tricked them into sharing their card details. They would threaten them that their cards will be blocked and their account will be frozen, if they failed to ‘renew’ their cards on time.

After getting the details, they used the cards on online shopping sites or transferred money from to multiple e-wallets. They bought data of card holders from other gangs.

Police said Pintu Mandal is an insurgent who is wanted by several states police for his alleged involvement in Maoist activities. Pintu and his wife Anjali have been running their racket from the forests of Giridih that are dominated by the Maoists. Police said their links are spread across Giridih, Latehar and Palamu districts.

A Nikon digital camera, three high-end mobile phones, branded shoes and other expensive electronic and daily use items worth over R10 lakh were recovered from Sandeep. The seized items were purchased online with the stolen money.

Surender Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), said, “Even after multiple raids conducted at their possible hideouts by our teams, the Pintu and Anjali could not be caught. They have strong support from local villagers, who at times indulge in violence with police raiding teams to shield the cheats.”

Senior police officers believe that hundreds of such gangs are operating out of Jharkhand and Bihar. Police suspect that the fraudulently earned money is also used in Maoist activities.

According to a senior officer, on an average 20 to 30 complaints of cyber fraud are lodged daily at police stations across Delhi. Sources said since catching the cheats and busting their gangs is a long-drawn affair, the police simply convert complaints into FIRs and later declare the cases unsolved.

Box on DOs and Don’ts to avoid cyber cheating and fraud (as suggested by DCP Surender Kumar)

*Banks across the country have a policy that they cannot ask for card details including passwords

*The only thing they can ask if for is name, phone number, address and mobile number to verify the identity of a person but that too if you call and not vice-versa

*No police/crime branch or immigration officer will ask you to deposit money in an unverified bank account. If someone calls and insists you, immediately report the matter to the nearest police station

*The best way to deal with such calls is hang up and block the number

*Never provide your banking or credit and debit card information over an unsecured public WiFi network

*While doing your shopping online, do not forget to use strong authentication and cyber security practices

*Public WiFi networks found in airports, hotels and cafes are not secure. Avoid doing sensitive activities online using their WiFi networks

*In some cases, conmen may know the last four digit of your card number, which they might have received by leaked messages. Do not take it as an authentic call

