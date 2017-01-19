Delhi police arrest three vehicle thieves, recover 17 stolen bikes

Delhi police arrested three auto lifters and recovered 17 stolen bikes from their possession, on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Raj, 22, Imam, 33 and Johnson, 30.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said that they received secret information on January 11, about an auto-lifter who was supposed to arrive at the Shiv Mandir near Taj Enclave in Rani Garden. A trap was laid and the accused, Raj, was arrested.

During investigation, Raj said that Johnson, Imam and Shahid received the vehicles that he used to steal.

Johnson and Imam have been arrested. They disclosed that Raj used to steal vehicles from east and north east Delhi during night time. He parked the stolen vehicles at authorised parking areas across Delhi.

“Imam, Johnson and Shahid changed the colour and number plates of these vehicles and sold these in UP, Haryana and Delhi. A total of 17 vehicles have been recovered. Shahid is absconding. Efforts are being made to trace him and the involvement of the arrested people is being verified,” Prasad said.

Raj was previously arrested in one case of auto lifting at Geeta Colony police station.

The 17 bikes that have been recovered were stolen from areas such as Khajuri Khas, Farsh Bazar, Shakarpur, Geeta Colony and Kotwali, police said.